LEWISTOWN — Southern gospel singer Mark Bishop will be performing at Muchinippi Church, 12306 State Route 274, Lewistown, on Sunday, Oct. 20, at 9:30 a.m.

Bishop’s voice is recognizable and familiar to fans of Southern gospel music. His songs are encouraging and insightful.

Pastor Ed Shady and the church congregation invites the publish to attend the performance. No tickets are needed and a love offering will be taken.

For more information, call 937-538-1201.