Nurse/health ministers network meeting set

DAYTON — The Greater Dayton Area Faith Community Nurse/Health Ministers Network will hold its quarterly meeting on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Catholic Social Services Building, Sherman Begley Forum Conference Room, 1046 Brown St., Dayton, OH, 45409. The presentation “I Promised Mom I’d Take Her Home.” Assessment and Preparation of the Patient and Caregiver in Transition will be led by Kristy Matheson, LSW, CDP, Community Educator, Hospice of the Miami Valley.

So often families facing difficult decisions regarding care of their loved ones make these decisions out of promises, often times, made many years ago. This seminar will validate the emotional journey families face as they make life altering changes. It will also help healthcare professionals navigate the many choices available with the help of assessment tools that help patients and families better understand physical, emotional and cognitive needs now and in planning for future care.

One Contact Hour is available for this program upon attending the whole session and completion of the program evaluation. Registration is required. For more information contact the Health Ministries Program, at 937-227-9454.