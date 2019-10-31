No better escape

As I prayed about writing this article…The world situation loomed before me and I realized there is nothing more important than warning the ungodly, unbelievers and those who have been deceived by a false gospel. Matthew 24 came before me as on a big movie screen and I realized today’s news had already been written and broadcast to the world when Jesus walked the earth in his human form. Unfortunately many don’t realize Jesus knew how it would be way back then and warned many.

The first thing Jesus spoke to the multitudes that came to hear him was…

”Take heed that no one deceives you.” (Matt. 24:4) “For many will come in My name saying, “I am the Christ, and will deceive many.” (5) “And you will hear of wars and rumors of wars. See that you are not troubled; for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet. (6) For nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom. The there will be famines, pestilences, and earthquakes in various places.” (7)

We certainly have seen and heard rumors of war and nations coming against each other. We’ve had famines in our own country streets and pestilences such as all the new strains of virus and other diseases, and what about earthquakes?

“All these things are the beginnings of sorrows. (8) “Then they will deliver you up to tribulation and kill you, and you will be hated by all nations for My name’s sake.” (9)

When I was a child people who went to church and worshipped God and people who helped other people were treated with respect and known as good folks. Now they are criticized for nearly everything they do and called hate mongers because they see and recognize sin. It’s the sin they hate….Not the person.

“And then many will be offended, will betray one another and will hate one another.” (10)

I see hatred on the news and in the newspapers all the time. I see it in restaurants and even in churches. Hatred for those who are different from one another, hatred for how some worship differently, hatred for the color of one’s skin. Seems there are so many things to hate.

“Then many false prophets will rise up and deceive many. (11) “And because of lawlessness will abound, the love of many will grow cold.” (12) But he who endures to the end shall be saved.” (13) “And this gospel of the kingdom will be preached in the entire world as a witness to all the nations, and then the end will come.” (14)

There are so many deceivers today and that in itself causes lawlessness as sin does abound without the infilling of our divine Savior. The gospel is being preached all over the world and maybe has only some isolated small areas that haven’t heard yet.

“Heaven and earth will pass away, but My words will by no means pass away. (35) “But of that day and hour no one knows, not even the angels of heaven,” but My Father only. (36) But as The days of Noah were so also will the coming of the Son of Man be.(37 )“But as in the days before the flood, they were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage, until the day that Noah entered the ark, (38) and did not know until the flood came and took them all away. So also will the coming of the Son of Many be. … (39)”Watch therefore, for you do not know what hour your Lord is coming.” (42) Therefore you also be ready, for the Son of Man is coming at an hour you do not expect. “(44)

We will not know the day or the hour when He returns for His own. We must be watching and waiting for His appearing. We must be ready. There is no better escape from this perverse world. He’s promised He will return for us as He is preparing a place for us, a place our eyes can’t comprehend, So amazing and lovely and it’s eternal with Him.

Some believe in Santa Claus, some believer there was no holocaust, some believe Elvis is not dead; some believe Neil Armstrong never walked on the moon. And some believe there is no God, no Jesus, and no hope. I believe not only did Jesus know of these times and told us of them, but that He loves us so much He died for our sins because our nature wouldn’t let us correct ourselves. And He loves us all the same. He is not a respecter of persons. If I did not know God and this Word of God, I would be scared but I know in whom I believe and I know He is faithful. No better escape!

The writer is an evangelist, chaplain and member of Solid Rock Pentecostal Church of God, Sidney.

