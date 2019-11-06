Cancer prayer service to be held at Shrine

MARIA STEIN – The Shrine will offer the St. Peregrine Relic for prayer and veneration. Three times per year a prayer service is held for those who are on a journey with cancer, whether it be as a patient or as a care-partner. The next service will be held on Sunday, Nov. 17, at 2 p.m. in the Shrine’s Adoration Chapel. The guest speaker will be Deacon Gregg Elking. This event is free and open to the public. All who have been affected by cancer are encourage to attend.

The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal through opportunities for prayer and pilgrimage and inspiration from the lives of the saints. People from around the world visit the shrine to explore and enjoy this environment rich in holiness and history. The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Roas in Maria Stein. For more event information, visit www.mariasteinshrine.org.