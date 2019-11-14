“How is it with your soul?” This is a question John Wesley would open up a small group discussion with, and I think in today’s trying times we would do well not only to explore this question but to also ask our brothers and sisters in Christ, “How is it with your soul?” Our society is so inward thinking these days with people being raised to “watch out for No. one” instead of following the teachings of Christ.

“‘Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.’ This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’” (Matthew 22:37-39) This was the response of Christ when asked what the greatest commandment was. He didn’t stop at one but made it clear that to truly love God, you demonstrate that by loving others. Again, before He was taken to the cross, Jesus said, “A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another. By this everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another.” (John 13:34-35) The cross itself is a reminder to us of the two-fold message of loving God (picture the vertical part of the cross) and loving others (the horizontal part). Only God could take a symbol of the most brutal form of execution and turn it into a reminder of loving others as a way of showing our love for God.

So, let me ask you, when the Gospels make it clear that Jesus was trying to say in words and show by example what loving others was really all about, are we as Christians following Christ only when it’s convenient? Do we show love in all aspect of our dealings with those around us – our neighbors, as Jesus’s commandment made clear?

In the United States many of us have a dual citizenship. We are citizens of the United States and should take an active interest in our governmental system. But those who have committed themselves to be citizens of Christ’s kingdom should reveal the fruits of the spirit within our citizenship of this nation. We need to remember that Jesus came to save us from our sins, which is eternal. But He also came to save us in the here and now that we might show there is a different way to live – a way that reflects the love of Christ Jesus.

So, I would challenge us all to pray for our elected leaders during these turbulent times, whether we agree with everything they do and say or not. After all, Jesus prayed for His followers and even for those who put him to death on that cross. And the next time you’re tempted to post or repost a political statement, make sure it is meant to build up and not simply to perpetuate hate and divisiveness. Only in this way can we build the citizenship of the kingdom of God in the here and now of our world.

By the Rev. Randy Locker Your pastor speaks

The writer is the pastor of the Anna and Botkins United Methodist churches.

