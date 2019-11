SIDNEY — Sidney Baptist Church, 1322 E. Court St., will be hosting a Whoville Christmas, Dec.11,2019.

The fun starts at 6 p.m. and will end around 8 p.m. Come spend the evening with the Grinch and some whos … they will be serving Roast Beast, Who Hash, and some Who Pudding.

Wrap up the evening with the Grinch on the big screen with hot chocolate. No age restrictions, family event. Please RSVP to Mary Beth by Dec.1., text 937-216-8319