Shrine to hold diamond ring raffle drawing

MARIA STEIN – The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics is hosting a diamond ring raffle drawing on Dec. 2. All proceeds will benefit the operational costs of the Shrine. The ring was donated by an anonymous supporter and is valued at $750, based on a certified appraisal from Jones Jeweler in Celina.

“It’s not uncommon for someone to remember the Shrine in their will,” said Diana Russell, fund development director for the Shrine. “Traditionally this comes in the form of a monetary donation, but occasionally we receive valuable items, such as jewelry. As a non-profit, we are grateful for all the different forms of the support we receive. An item like this not only allows us to raise funds for the day-to-day operations of the Shrine, but a lucky winner will also get to add a new piece of jewelry to their collection.”

The Shrine is selling the tickets for $20. They can be purchased through their website at mariasteinshrine.org under “Support the Ministry” or in the Pilgrim Gift Shop, where the ring is on display, now through Dec. 2 at noon.

The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Road in Maria Stein. To learn more about the Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics or the raffle, visit www.mariasteinshrine.org or call 419-925-4532.