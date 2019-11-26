Nativity program set for Dec. 14-15

SIDNEY — One of the area’s most popular of Christmas events returns Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14 and 15, when the Sidney First Church of the Nazarene, 1899 Wapakoneta Ave., presents its 22nd annual, live, drive-through Nativity program.

From 5:30 to 9 p.m., each night, “Return to Bethlehem” will feature nine scenes that depict the Christmas story, past and present. Live actors and live animals will populate the scenes.

A highlight will be the live camels that appear with the wise men. Donkeys, goats, cattle and reindeer will also be featured, as will more than 100 members of the congregation, all costumed in Biblical attire.

The live, drive-through Nativity is fully narrated.

Admission is free.

For information, call 937-492-4492.