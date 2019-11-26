Annual Nativity exhibit returns to Shrine

MARIA STEIN –The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics is hosting the annual Nativity exhibit, from the collection of Tim and Katheleen Nealeigh, Dec. 1, 2019, through Jan. 7, 2020.

Their entire collection, which includes over 1,500 sets with various forms of medium, inspiration and cultural representations, has been a passion of the Nealeighs since purchasing their first set in 1965. This exhibit will include some their most beloved sets, many that take a step outside of the traditional.

“Each year we do this display it becomes an important reminder that Christ is for everyone,” says Matt Hess, director of Hospitality at the Shrine, “He speaks to different backgrounds, cultures and religions. It’s good for us to open ourselves to the non-traditional, embrace it and understand it’s an artistic or cultural interpretation.”

The Shrine is also for everyone. It’s a historical, religious destination for people of all faiths to enjoy the peace and tranquility of the former convent, Chapels and grounds; as well as learn about and celebrate the rich history of the German-Catholic settlers.

Enjoy the Nativity exhibit during normal Shrine hours through the holidays. It will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. There is no charge to experience the nativities display; however, a free will offering will be accepted.

The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Road in Maria Stein. To learn more about the Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics, visit www.mariasteinshrine.org or call 419-925-4532.