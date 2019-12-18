Churches celebrate Christmas season

Sidney First Church of the Nazarene

SIDNEY — The Sidney First Church of the Nazarene will hold its Christmas Eve candlelight services on Tuesday, Dec. 24. Services will be held at 3:30 and 5 p.m. The church is located at 1899 Wapakoneta Ave., Sidney.

St Johns Lutheran Church

St. Johns Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St., will hold a Blue Christmas Service, Saturday, Dec. 21, at 6 p.m.

The Christmas Eve candlelight service will be held Tuesday, Dec. 24, at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

On Christmas Day, Wednesday, Dec. 25, a service will be held at 9:30 a.m.

New Year’s services will be held Saturday, Dec. 28, at 6 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 29, at 9:30 a.m.

Maplewood United Methodist Church

MAPLEWOOD — The Maplewood United Methodist Church will hold its Christmas Eve candlelight service on Tuesday, Dec. 24, at 6 p.m. The church is located at 21544 Maplewood Road, Maplewood.

First Baptist Church

SIDNEY — The First Baptist Church, 309 E. North St., Sidney, will hold its Christmas Eve candlelight service on Tuesday, Dec. 24, at 7 p.m.

Redeemer Lutheran Church

SIDNEY — A candlelight hymn service will be held Dec. 24 at 7 p.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 300 Mason Road, Sidney. The church’s Christmas Day service will begin at 9 a.m.

Newport and Fort Loramie Pastoral Regions

FORT LORAMIE — Holiday services are planned at St. Michael Church, 33 Elm St., and Sts. Peter and Paul Church, 6788 State Route 66, Newport.

Feast of Christmas Vigil Mass will be held Dec.24 at both churches. At 3:30 p.m., the vigil will be held at St. Michael Church, St. Michael Hall and Sts. Peter and Paul Church. A second vigil will begin at 6 p.m. at St. Michael Church.

On Christmas Day, the Feast of Christmas Day Masses will be held at 8 a.m. at St. Michael Church, 8:30 a.m. at Sts. Peter and Paul Church and 11 a.m. at St. Michael Church.

The New Year’s Eve Mass — a Feast of Mary, Mother of God — will begin at 5:30 p.m. at St. Michael Church. New Year’s Day Masses — a Feast of Mary, Mother of God — will be held at 8 a.m. at St. Michael Church, 9:30 a.m. at Sts. Peter and Paul Church, and 11 a.m. at St. Michael Church.

Holy Angels Church

SIDNEY — Holy Angels Church, 324 S. Ohio Ave., Sidney, will hold Christmas Eve Masses at 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and midnight.

Christmas Day Masses will be held at 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m., 10:20 a.m. and noon.

Sidney First United Methodist Church

SIDNEY —Christmas Eve services at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney, will be held at three different times. At 4 p.m. in the family service. The contemporary service will begin at 7 p.m. and the traditional service will be held at 11 p.m.