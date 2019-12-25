St. Nicholas inspires all ages at the Shrine

MARIA STEIN – The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics recently hosted two events featuring St. Nicholas, to celebrate his feast day on Dec. 6.

St. Nicholas of Myra was a fourth-century bishop in Turkey who was noted for his generosity and the miracles from God which surrounded his life.

The first event, for children, was held on Saturday, Dec. 7. Over 80 area children and their families gathered in the Shrine’s Adoration Chapel for prayer and singing. It was not long after before St. Nicholas arrived and spoke to the children about his life and what it means to live as Jesus did. From there, they were dismissed to find their shoes, which they had left in the hallway, filled with oranges and chocolate coins. The event ended with cookies, hot cocoa, pictures and crafts.

On the next day, many “children at heart” gathered for “Yes, Virginia, There is a St. Nicholas” in the Shrine’s Upper Room. The dinner, catered by Bella’s Italian Grille in Celina, was followed by a presentation on St. Nicholas by Tim and Katheleen Nealeigh of Greenville. The role of St. Nicholas was reprised by Tim and his wife played investigative journalist seeking out the truth from the accounts of St. Nicholas’s life. It was a fun, warm-hearted, adult-spin on the beloved saint.

The Shrine wishes to invite everyone, of all ages and religious backgrounds, to visit our Annual Nativity Display open now until Jan. 7. To learn more about the more about the Shrine, hours of operation and upcoming events, visit mariasteinshrine.org.