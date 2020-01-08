Healthcare Center makes donation to churches

VERSAILLES – Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center recently collected non-perishable food items from staff, patient and resident family members and friends and community members. The food items were donated to the Versailles Council of Churches in Versailles for community distribution.

“We are so grateful to be a part of such a giving community. Thank you to everyone who donated items to our collection and helped us make a difference,” said Kristy Earick, administrator at Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center.

Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, a family-owned company, offers short-term rehab services and long-term skilled nursing care as well as outpatient therapy. Legacy at Versailles, the dedicated memory care unit, takes a Montessori-based approach and is staffed by upbeat and compassionate caregivers who are well-trained in Alzheimer’s and dementia care. Versailles Rehab accepts Medicare, most insurances, and Medicaid.