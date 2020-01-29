Shrine offers prayer service for mental health

MARIA STEIN – The Maria Stein Shrine held a special prayer service for the help of Saint Dymphna, the patron saint of those suffering from neurological and mental health conditions, on Sunday, Jan. 26.

The guest speaker was Kim Rosenbeck-Rose, LPCC, of Momentum Counseling in Celina. Rosenbeck-Rose’s focus is to help clients heal from the wounds of trauma and loss while supporting them in developing positive relationships – with themselves, others, and their Creator. She is a practicing Catholic and will use faith-based counseling when requested.

Attendees had the opportunity to find peace in each other and through the intimate veneration of the St. Dymphna relic. The service, held annually in January, also included scripture and music.

According to the World Health Organization, one in four people in the world will be affected by mental or neurological disorders at some point in their lives. Around 450 million people currently suffer from such conditions, placing mental disorders among the leading causes of ill-health and disability worldwide. “The Shrine is honored to be the custodian of the Saint Dymphna relic, as well as over 1,200 other saint relics,” stated Susie Bergman, Shrine Marketing Manager, “which allows us the unique opportunity to provide these healing prayer services for our community.”

The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal, for people of all faith backgrounds and beliefs, through opportunities for prayer, pilgrimage and inspiration from the lives of the saints. People from around the world visit the shrine to explore and enjoy this environment rich in holiness and history. The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Road in Maria Stein. To learn more about the Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics and all upcoming events, visit mariasteinshrine.org.