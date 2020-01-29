Apostolic Temple blood drive is Feb. 6

SIDNEY – Help Community Blood Center keep a strong winter blood supply by supporting the Sidney Apostolic Temple blood drive Thursday, Feb. 6, from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 210 S. Pomeroy Ave., Sidney. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Donor Strong” long-sleeve T-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

The long-sleeve “Donor Strong” Y-shirt is a gift to donors now through Feb. 29. It’s a reminder to support the regional blood supply against the challenges of winter weather and seasonal illness.

CBC must increase donations in 2020 to provide blood to more hospitals outside our traditional 15-county service area. CBC is also seeking more automated donations of platelets, plasma, and double red blood cells.

The Sidney Apostolic Temple community blood drives include the opportunity to donate platelets and plasma, which are critical for the treatment of cancer, trauma, transplant, and burn patients. Donors with blood types A, AB, or B positive are ideal.

Automated double red blood cell donations are encouraged for type O donors. Safely donating two units of red cells helps increase the supply commonly used in surgery and the emergency treatment of trauma patients. Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at 937-461-3220.

Learn more at www.GivingBlood.org.