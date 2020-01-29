Brunch buffet benefits Radio Maria

NEW BREMEN — A brunch buffet to benefit Radio Maria will be Feb. 9 from 9 a.m. to noon at Speedway Lanes, 455 N. Herman St., New Bremen.

This breakfast buffet will include made-to-order omelets, Belgian waffles, eggs Benedict, scrambled eggs, French toast, pancakes, sweet rolls, biscuits and gravy, bacon,sausage, fried potatoes, fresh fruit, fried chicken, roast beef, mashed potatoes, assorted vegetables and more.

Lunch items will be available after 10 a.m. Meals are $9.99 for adults, $5.99 for ages 3-10, and no charge for ages 2 and under.

Proceeds from the brunch buffet will benefit Radio Maria, a non-profit organization that operates solely on the support of its listeners and is operated by volunteers dedicated to bringing a “Christian voice in your home.”

Radio Maria studio, WHJM 88.7FM is located at 191 E. Fourth St., Minster