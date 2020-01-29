Shrine hosting special couples event

MARIA STEIN – The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics will be hosting “God, Teach Us to Love” on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. This special St. Valentine’s Day event will include a dinner and presentation by the Rev. Alexander Witt, Parochial Vicar of the Coldwater Cluster Parishes.

The Trinity is a relationship of three persons, and so is a marriage – wife, husband and God. By modeling marriage on the perfect love of Father, Son and Holy Spirit, it can strengthen the bond, helping spouses grow in love of each other and of their God. From newly engaged couples to those who have been together for decades, the evening is for all couples who wish to strengthen their marriage through God’s love.

The event is $30 per couple and reservations are required. Attendees will enjoy dinner in the Shrine’s Upper Room. Visit mariasteinshrine.org and click on “Event Calendar” to complete the online registration before Feb. 10, 2020. For additional information, contact Matthew Hess at 419-925-4532.