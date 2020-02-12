Wrapped in God’s Love service projects planned

SIDNEY — Holy Angels Parish Wrapped in God’s Love afternoons of service will be held Saturday, Feb. 22, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the K of C Hall 1300 Fourth Ave., Sidney, and at Maria Stein Shrine, 2291 St. Johns Road, Maria Stein, on March 21 from 1 to 3 p.m. Attendees are invited to choose from among several projects to work on. All are invited. Reservations are not required. There is no fee.

The committee originated seven years ago with the mission to build the kingdom of God through service to others. Initially just little dresses were made. Many other projects have been added since then.

Little dresses are very simple to make. Since 2013 more than 6,000 have been made. Fleece blankets are also made by the group. More than 2,000 have been donated. The group also makes pants and shorts, tag blankets, pillow cases for vets, skirts, hats, scarves, hygiene products for women. Projects that involve knitting or crocheting include prayer shawls, bereavement blankets, lap robes and more.

Many work on projects at home and then donate them. The group prepares kits for dresses, skirts, pants and tag blankets with all supplies needed to complete the project. Most people provide their own supplies.

The donations are then sent to areas around the world and in the US . The preference is that they are taken by people traveling on a mission trip so the items can be personally distributed. Donations have been sent to Kentucky, Georgia, New Mexico, Haiti, Puerto Rico, Ghana, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Honduras, Philippines, Dominica, Chili. Guatemala so far. We are always for new places to send things. Locally donations have been given to Compassionate Care, Rustic Hope, Right to Life, Alpha Center, Holy Angels Soup Kitchen, Women’s Center, Catholic Social Services, Wilson pediatric unit and hospice, fire department and in Dayton to the Veteran’s Hospital, for tornado relief and the Children’s Hospital.

Supplies for all of these projects are purchased through donations in kind and financial as well as proceeds from bake sales, raffles and fair trade sales.

For more information call 937-638-2733