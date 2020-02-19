‘The Lenten Trinity’ program set for March 1-3

LIMA — St. John and St. Rose parishes of Lima welcome contemporary composer and recording artist Josh Blakesley with “The Lenten Trinity” on March 1, 2, 3 (Sunday, Monday and Tuesday) from 7 to 8 p.m. each evening at St. Rose Church, 479 N. West St., Lima. The evenings are free and open to the public.

Focusing upon the traditional Lenten practices of prayer, fasting, and almsgiving (that is, donating money or goods to persons who are poor and performing other acts of charity), this song-filled trio of programs will empower the Lenten journey. Participants may attend one or all of the evenings.

Blakesley’s journey in music began in 1992 while he was involved with a high school peer ministry team. During that time, he saw the power of God at work in the lives of teens. He vowed to be sold out for Christ and to use his gift of writing music to glorify God. In a world where secular music is dominant, he has dedicated himself to creating quality contemporary sacred music. His work is published by Oregon Catholic Press. Blakesley’s music often pays homage to the hymns of the past and the culture of modern worship. On this visit to Lima, he will be accompanied by Blake Powell, percussionist / background vocalist.

Even in This, Blakeley’s fifth and latest album, features songs co-written by Farren, Mia Fieldes, Marc Byrd and Sarah Hart. Blakesley travels widely, giving concerts, speaking at youth rallies, and leading praise and worship. He is a veteran of many major events, including World Youth Day, National Catholic Youth Conference, and Steubenville Youth Conference. Currently Blakesley and his family live in Alexandria, Louisiana.

The mission of St. Rose and its sister parish., St. John the Evangelist (located at 777 South Main Street, Lima) is that the churches and their members “will model our lives on the Gospel of Jesus Christ by sacraments, word, and stewardship.” The parishes are served by the Rev. David M. Ross, pastor.

For more information about Blakesley’s visit, contact the church office, 419-222-5521.