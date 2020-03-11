Christ in the Passover service set

JACKSON CENTER — Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church will host “Christ in the Passover: A Presentation” on Sunday, March 29, at 8 and 10:30 a.m.

The presentation, shared by Alexander Adelson from Jews for Jesus, will demonstrate the link between the Jewish feast of Passover and the last supper Jesus shared with His disciples. The program will include an explanation of the symbolism of the Jewish ceremony called a seder. Participants will weave the story of the exodus and freedom from slavery together with the messianic hope realized in Jesus’ life, death, and resurrection. The words “do this in remembrance of me” will take on an even deeper meaning to Christians as they learn the significance of the tradition Jesus observed the night before He died and give them a closer look at the very Jewish life He led.

Jewish or not, religious or not, all are welcome to attend the service.

For more information, call Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 937-596-6516 or visit http://www.jcgracelutheran.org/.

The church is located at 607 S. Main St., Jackson Center.