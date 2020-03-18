Students make blankets for children

SIDNEY — Holy Angels Parish School of Religion third- through fifth-graders participated in a service evening on Wednesday, March 11, during their regular evening class. Bonnie Banks started the event by reading and discussing a book titled “Have You Filled a Bucket Today?” by Carol McCloud.

She informed the students of the importance of doing service and doing acts of kindness. The students then worked on making fleece blankets with the help of their teachers and other volunteers. They completed 31 blankets which will be donated to Wilson Hospital Pediatric Unit and to tornado victims in Nashville.

The Holy Angels Wrapped in God’s Love ministry organized the evening.