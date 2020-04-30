‘To every thing there is a season’

As I write this article my mind is upon the state and condition of our communities, counties, states, nation and world. Each of us have had our lives completely redesigned, restructured and restricted by a pandemic now referred to simply as COVID-19.

This pandemic has caused fear, confusion, financial strain, health risk and many other situations to arise in our lives.

Schools are closed, businesses shuttered, and hospitals disrupted through emergency situations. Unemployment reaches record highs. Stay at home orders implemented and social distancing preached. Many families are now struggling just to make it through the day with all these life changes. We also find ourselves wrestling with the unknowns.

Will there be a vaccine? What would it look like? Will it be mandatory? When will all these restrictions be lifted? When will life go back to normal?

It’s in moments like these that we as a people have to face our emotions. Emotions are natural human responses to situations we deal with in life; however some emotions can be healthy and others destructive.

I have discovered that when a person is facing an unwanted situation or circumstance in their life it will do one of two things, bring out the best or worst in that person. For some they can practice self-control during difficult seasons. For others they have trouble navigating through their emotions in healthy ways.

These unhealthy reactions usually manifest in an outburst of frustration and anger. These outbursts can come in many different forms but usually surface in verbal and physical attacks.

Now I am certain that we have all done and said things out of frustration that we later wished we wouldn’t have. I’m positive that even now as you’re reading this your mind has gone back to a less than pleasant moment in your life when you or someone else lost control.

Book of James

James 3:2 says all of us make a lot of mistakes. If someone doesn’t make any mistakes when he speaks, he would be perfect. He would be able to control everything he does (God’s Word Translation).

Galatians 5:23 tells us that one of the fruits of the spirit is self-control.

The reality is that none of us are perfect.

We have ALL made a lot of mistakes. We have ALL lost control at times. We have ALL done and said things we wish we could take back. With this thought in mind I want to encourage you today to allow the moments we face in life to bring out the best in us. Let us all do our best to be a positive person and make a positive difference.

Proverbs 18:21 says, “Death and life are in the power of the tongue: and they that love it shall eat the fruit thereof.” (KJV)

The things we speak, good or bad, will produce fruit. If we speak negative angry words, we will receive negativity and anger from others. If we speak good things then we will receive good things.

Every communication we have has the ability to bring life or death, help or harm, peace or destruction, or hope or hindrance. The power of life and death is in what we speak. Our communications with others can help make their day good or bad.

What have you been speaking lately?

Have you been encouraging or have you been discouraging? Have you spoken life or have you spoken death?

Book of Isaiah

I want to speak life and I want to speak life over our nation with these closing words.

The bald eagle was chosen June 20, 1782, as the emblem of the United States of America, because of its long life, great strength and majestic looks.

The Bible tells us in Isaiah 40:31, “But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.” (KJV)

As we wait upon the Lord to bring healing to our land I speak life!

America, we WILL rise again!

I declare the eagle WILL fly higher than before!

I speak renewed strength into our economy!

Restoration to our businesses!

Hope into our families!

Healing into our communities!

I speak hope!

I speak peace!

I speak healing!

I speak help!

I speak Love!

I SPEAK LIFE!

America, we will live and declare the works of the Lord!

Ecclesiastes 3:1 says, “To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven.” (KJV)

Now is a time to speak life and I remind you that this season too shall pass!

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/04/web1_WrightDan.jpeg

By Daniel Wright Your pastor speaks

The writer is the pastor at Freedom Fellowship, 1690 Michigan Ave., Sidney.

The writer is the pastor at Freedom Fellowship, 1690 Michigan Ave., Sidney.