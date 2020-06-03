Behind the Shrine dinner, tour planned

MARIA STEIN – The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics will be hosting a special “Behind the Shrine” dinner and tour on Sunday, June 14, 2020. This unique event will include an in-depth tour of the Shrine with a look at areas not normally open to the public.

Matthew Hess, local historian and Director of Ministry at the Shrine, along with tour guides Claire Schmitmeyer and Bill Krauss, will provide attendees with an in-depth view of all the 4 floors of the building, including the basement, museum storage, sacristies, personal quarters and the Upper Room. The tour will highlight the changing history of the building, as it was previously used as a residence for sisters, a place for retreats, and now as the Shrine of the Holy Relics.

The event is $15 per person and will begin with a soup, salad and sandwich meal in the Upper Room. Due to the popularity of the event, it will be held at noon and again at 5 p.m. Space is limited and reservations are required. They can be made on the Shrine’s website under “Event Calendar” at mariasteinshrine.org. For additional information, contact Hess at 419-925-4532.