Shrine art show, sale begins June 26

MARIA STEIN — The 10th Annual Shrine Art Show & Sale will be held June 26 through July 17, 2020! This is the first year the show will be both onsite and online.

For those who plan to visit in person, over 100 pieces will also be displayed on the third floor in the Upper Room and the Last Supper Room. Works of art from talented artists will be featured, including many available for purchase. Cast a vote for the favorite piece for the People’s Choice Award.

Additionally, an abstract piece, donated by James F. Dicke II, will be auctioned off online at mariasteinshrine.org. Dicke was born in 1945 in San Angelo, Texas. Raised in Ohio and Indiana, he returned to Texas for college at Trinity University and has built a thriving career as a businessman in Ohio.

Dicke is also an artist. A photographer from the age of five, he started painting at Culver Military Academy in 1963 under the tutelage of the late Warner Williams, a bas-relief, realist artist. Later, he studied with Nelson Shanks of Pennsylvania. Dicke’s work has been influenced by his extensive collection of 19th century, 2Oth century and contemporary art.

Onsite show hours are Friday and Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday noon to 4 p.m. and Monday to Thursday 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information regarding the art, awards, show judge or sponsors, visit mariasteinshrine.org or call Diana Russell at 419-925-4532.

The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal through opportunities for prayer and pilgrimage and inspiration from the lives of the saints. People from around the world visit the shrine to explore and enjoy this environment rich in holiness and history. The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Rpad in Maria Stein. For more event information, visit www.mariasteinshrine.org.