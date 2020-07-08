VBS planned

SIDNEY— Redeemer Lutheran Church will be holding a one-day Vacation Bible School on Aug. 1, 2020, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

All snacks and meals (lunch and dinner) will be provided. Fun Christ centered activities and lessons as well as some outdoor fun including a huge slip and slide and pony-rides. Learn how Jesus guides people through even the thickest of jungles they might face in their lives.

Redeemer Lutheran Church is located at 300 W. Mason Road, Sidney

To register for the event, go to https://www.signmeup.com/site/online-event-registration/134990 or call 937-492-6241.