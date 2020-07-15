Praying for a change

Megan and Todd Shadley, of Anna, members of Connection Point Church of God, Sidney, leads a prayer service Wednesday night on courtsquare in downtown Sidney. They felt a need to pray because of all the things going on in Shelby County, nation and state and with people’s health. They wanted to share some positive words and help unite the community.

Megan and Todd Shadley, of Anna, members of Connection Point Church of God, Sidney, leads a prayer service Wednesday night on courtsquare in downtown Sidney. They felt a need to pray because of all the things going on in Shelby County, nation and state and with people’s health. They wanted to share some positive words and help unite the community. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/07/web1_prayer.jpg Megan and Todd Shadley, of Anna, members of Connection Point Church of God, Sidney, leads a prayer service Wednesday night on courtsquare in downtown Sidney. They felt a need to pray because of all the things going on in Shelby County, nation and state and with people’s health. They wanted to share some positive words and help unite the community. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News