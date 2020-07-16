Are we “one nation under God?”

Isaac was flawless. Each word was stated perfectly and punctuated with enthusiasm! It was obvious to me and the congregation that seven-year-old Isaac desired to get words right, yet careful to carry the intention of the pledge in his heart. Was it wishful thinking on my part, or was God the Holy Spirit at work in this young man?

That Pledge of Allegiance to “one nation under God” was followed by the words and music of Ray Boltz, “I pledge allegiance to the Lamb.” There was no doubt now, God the Holy Spirit was in our presence!

“Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord; in the people whom he hath chosen for his own inheritance. The Lord looketh from heaven; he beholdeth all the sons of men. From the place of his habitation he looketh upon all the inhabitants of the earth.” (Psalm 33:12-14)

A few years ago, Billy Graham was quoted, “Our newspaper headlines and stories sound as though they have come straight from the book of Revelation. Earthquakes, landslides, tidal waves and volcanic eruptions have dealt massive devastation in many parts of the world.” Also, The apostle Paul writes in 2 Timothy 3:1-7 that the last days will be characterized by sinfulness: “ this know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come. For men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, without natural affection, trucebreakers, false accusers, incontinent, fierce, despisers of those that are good, traitors, heady, highminded, lovers of pleasures more than lovers of God. Having the form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away. For of this sort are they which creep into houses, and lead captive silly women laden with sins, let away with divers lusts, ever learning and never able to come to the knowledge of the truth.”

*The “form” or appearance of godliness could be following traditions (instead of God), knowing the words/doctrine or even attending church. Salvation is an act of total forgiveness/surrender (spiritual and physical Luke 9:2).

Are we “one nation under God?”

In Matthew 24, the disciples of Jesus asked about the future, “When Will be the sign of your coming and of the end of the age?” Jesus shared the only the Father knows the day and hour. Jesus did share signs to be aware of, and signs to remain ready and watchful: v.12, “ iniquity shower down, the love of many shall wax cold;” v.14, “And this gospel of the kingdom shall be preached in all the world for a witness unto all nations; and then shall the end come;” v.24, “For there shall arise false Christs, and false prophets, and shall show great [deceving] signs and wonders;” v.37-38, “But as the days of Noe were, so shall also the coming of the Son of man be. For as in the days that were before the flood, they were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage…”

In 2 Chronicles 7:14, The Lord God spoke to Solomon and told him, “I have heard your prayer…” and IF my people which are called by my name WILL: (1) humble yourself (admit your sins), (2) pray to God asking forgiveness, (3) seek God continually, and (4) turn from sinful behavior, THEN will God HEAR, FORGIVE, and HEAL.

*True repentance is more than talk –it is a changed behavior.

America is at a crossroads. Individuals, groups, and our nation have a decision to make. Matthew 7:13-14, “Enter ye in at the strait gate: for wide is the gate and broad is the way, that leadeth to destruction, and many there be which go in thereat: because strait is the gate, and narrow is the way, which leadeth unto life, and a few there be that find it.”

The Way, the Truth, and the Life (Jesus) is coming soon. The Holy Spirit of comfort, truth, and peace is available through a true relationship with Christ Jesus. God the Father expects his followers to pick up the cross and “Pledge Allegiance to the Lamb!”

As for me and my house, we will “Pledge Allegiance to the Lamb!” What about you?

(Scripture quotations are from King James Version Life Application Bible)

By Pastor Earnie Jones

The writer is the pastor at New Life Church.

