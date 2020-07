SIDNEY — Good Shepard Baptist Church will be hosting a revival from July 29 through Aug 2 at 1069 Fairington Drive, Sidney.

Landon Sexton will be the guest speaker at the revival. The Ponder Family will e at the revivial on Friday, July 31,, and Saturday, Aug. 1, at 7 p.m.

Times of the revival is 7 p.m. on July 29, 30, 31 and Aug. 1 and at 2 p.m. on Aug. 2.