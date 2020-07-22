A Tribute to Our Lady of Fatima planneed

maria stein — Devotions will be conducted in honor of the Mother of God On Friday, Aug. 14, at 7:30 p.m., at the Spiritual Center, Maria Stein, Ohio. This is the 25th year for this event. It will begin with a Mass with the REV. Sean Wilson, Pastor, St. Joseph Church/Petersburg Parishes, Wapakoneta, Ohio, as the main celebrant. After Mass the rosary will be recited during a candle light procession around the grounds.

Participants may want to bring a lawn chair (no seating is provided) and a flashlight. There will be handicap, and bus parking, and general parking on the grounds.

The Spiritual Center is located on St. John Road, Maria Stein. From U.S. Route 127, go east on state Route 119 to St. John Road, then north one half mile. From Interstate 75, take Route 119 west to St. John Road, then south 1.5 miles.

For information: www.spiritualcenter.net or call: 419-925-7625.