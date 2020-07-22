Way Corps class graduates

NEW KNOXVILLE — The Board of Directors of The Way International, in association with Camp Gunnison—The Way Household Ranch, Gunnison, Colorado, has announced the graduation of its Way Corps class of 2020. The commencement ceremony took place at the Headquarters of The Way International in New Knoxville, Ohio, on Saturday, July 18, 2020.

The Way International is a Biblical research, teaching, and fellowship ministry whose home fellowships in the United States and in over thirty international countries serve as outreach centers for those who want to know God’s will by understanding His Word, the Bible. The Way International has been graduating Christian ministers for nearly fifty years. Each graduate completed a four-year Christian leadership training program and received either an Associate or a Baccalaureate degree in Theology. Way Corps graduates wholeheartedly go forth with confidence in their desire and ability to serve God as ministers of the Lord Jesus Christ.

The recent graduates will take on ministerial duties in the United States, where they will teach principles of the Bible that promote a fuller Christian lifestyle. They will greatly contribute in their areas of responsibility as they serve from the abundance that God supplies.

A special blog post commemorating the graduation can be found at www.theway.org/blog/way-corps-2020/.