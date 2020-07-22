Annual Mass cancelled at Indian Lake shrine

RUSSELLS POINT — The American Society of Ephesus, Inc. and St. Mary of the Wood Parish has announced the annual Feast of the Assumption Mass held each August at Our Lady of Fatima Shrine overlooking Indian Lake is canceled this year. The Catholic Mass was planned for Aug. 15.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we were not comfortable hosting a large gathering this year, even in an outdoor setting. Social distancing would be difficult to maintain and seating would be very limited,” said Bill Quatman, president of The American Society of Ephesus which owns the shrine property.

The annual mass has been held each year since 1964, Quatman believes, and always draws a large crowd from the region.

“In light of Gov. DeWine’s administration’s July 8 health order indefinitely extending the state’s mass-gathering ban on groups of 10 or more, despite an exception for religious services, as well as the face covering requirements, we felt it safest to cancel the event for one year,” Quatman added.

For more information, visit www.ase-gbqfoundation.org or www.saintmaryofthewoods.com