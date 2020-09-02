Rosary processions planned

WAPAKONETA — Two Armor of God Rosary Processions are planned for September.

The procession will be held Saturday, Sept. 12, at 2 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta, and Saturday, Sept. 26, at 2 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Celina, Walkers should meet in front of the church.

The procession will process from the church to the courthouse and then back to the church praying the rosary as they process. Bring a rosary, comfortable walking shoes and a water bottle. Pictures or posters with our lady and our lord are welcome.

For more information, call 419-852-0794