‘The battle and war’

The battle has been waged but the one that waged it has no chance of winning. You see Satan waged a battle against God, but it got him cast out of heaven. God created hell for Satan and the angels that followed him (Revelation 20:10). Satan continues to wage a battle even though he cannot win. We are in the midst of a spiritual battle right now between good and evil. There is a clear line in the sand that has been drawn. On one side we have a clear world view and on the other we have a clear biblical world view.

The world view sees no issues with abortion, same sex relationships and marriage. It turns a blind eye to sex trafficking. There is even a push to say that being a pedophile is a way of life or a life choice. This is absolutely disgusting. It sees no issues with riots and lawlessness. It wants to defund the police and allow chaos to run rampant. It wants to induce panic and fear. Even in the midst of Covid-19 and mandatory mask. It wants to try and take your individuality and identity. It wants you to believe that you need them to fix all of your problems by giving you everything you think you need until they have you completely dependent on them. The world view has no absolute truth and feels that your truth is your truth and my truth is my truth until something differs from their truth. Psalm 81:12 says, “So I gave them up unto their own hearts’ lust: and they walked in their own counsels”. Basically, God was telling them that if this is what you want than ok let’s see how that works for you.

The Biblical world view believes in the sanctity of life (Jeremiah 1:5) “Before I formed thee in the belly I knew thee; and before thou camest forth out of the womb I sanctified thee, and I ordained thee a prophet unto the nations”. It believes that God created man and woman and a marriage should be between a man and a woman, (Genesis 1:27) “So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them”. It sees the evil in sex trafficking and that a pedophile should be punished to the fullest extent of the law. It sees that protest should be peaceful and not destroying people’s businesses and taking lives. Don’t those people’s lives matter? It gives us a security and purpose instead of fear. 2 Timothy 1:7 “For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind. It shows us that God is the only thing that can give us what we need (John 3:16) “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life”. It shows us that there is an absolute truth (John 14:6) “Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.

The world view doesn’t want to hear that there is an absolute truth because then it would have to acknowledge that it is subject to the God of the universe. I have spelled out pretty clearly the choices at hand. I still have hope for America that it will turn again to the Truth of God and quit listening to lies of Satan. I encourage every Christian to register to vote and then to vote. I encourage you to pray for our country, our President and everything that is going on in our world. The battle has been waged but the war has already been won (Revelation 17:14) “These shall make war with the Lamb, and the Lamb shall overcome them: for he is Lord of lords, and King of kings: and they that are with him are called, and chosen, and faithful”. I love you all too much not to tell you the truth. Many may get angry because the truth that I am proclaiming doesn’t align with theirs. I warn you with everything I have inside Christ is coming back. I hope you will listen to the truth before it is too late (Philippians 2:10-11) “10. That at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of things in heaven, and things in earth, and things under the earth; 11. And that every tongue should confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father”. If you ask Him to forgive you and allow Him to be the Lord of your life you will be a part of the victory. If you choose to reject Him you will take you place with Satan and his angels. The Choice is yours.

As for me and my house we will serve the Lord.

By Pastor Chad Inman Your pastor speaks

The writer is the pastor of Faith Baptist Church, Sidney.

