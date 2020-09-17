‘Well, this didn’t go as planned…’

In the last few months, I am sure you have found yourself saying, “Well that didn’t go as planned…”

One thing after another has been canceled and even the strongest willed person has wanted to skip right on to 2021.

I know I am not alone in saying this is not how I planned 2020 to go.

I’m the same pastor who wrote the article in January saying, “20/20 – A Year of Greater Vision.”

I laugh as I write this because this is not how I saw that playing out.

But doesn’t that often happen? Isn’t that the point of seeing life clearer? Recognizing that the way we envisioned it isn’t the reality.

Recognizing that what God has goes beyond our ability to envision it.

Proverbs 19:21 “Many are the plans in a person’s heart, but it is the LORD’s purpose that prevails.”

While the last few months have been extremely challenging for us all, I want to believe this could still be the year of Greater Vision.

The Year we see our children better.

The Year we see ourselves better.

The Year we see life better.

The Year we gain clarity on what’s important.

The Year we do the best yard work we’ve ever done.

The Year we catch up with reading that never-ending list of books.

This could still be the year.

Often in life it’s less about what you’re facing and more about the way you choose to look at it. This can be summed up in one word.

Perspective.

We’ve all heard the saying, “You either look at life as a glass half empty or a glass half full.”

You see in both scenarios; the situation is the same. The glasses have the same amount of liquid.

The only difference is the way in which one chooses to look at the glass.

While this may seem like a year where everything is out of our control (because a lot is), I would like to offer an alternative way to look at it.

There is one thing you have control over today and that is how you choose to view the situation you are facing.

Choosing to look at life as a glass half full won’t necessarily take the problems away or add more to your glass, but it will change the way you feel.

God’s plans for you are perfect. He is not ignorant to what you are facing today. Trust Him as you continue to navigate the days ahead.

Let the Serenity Prayer be your hearts cry today.

(Reinhold Niebuhr)

God, give me grace to accept with serenity

the things that cannot be changed,

Courage to change the things

which should be changed,

and the Wisdom to distinguish

the one from the other.

Living one day at a time,

Enjoying one moment at a time,

Accepting hardship as a pathway to peace,

Taking, as Jesus did,

This sinful world as it is,

Not as I would have it,

Trusting that You will make all things right,

If I surrender to Your will,

So that I may be reasonably happy in this life,

And supremely happy with You forever in the next.

Amen.

“And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.”

Romans 8:28

By Lt. Kathryn Mayes Your pastor speaks

The writer is a pastor and corps officer with the Salvation Army Sidney/Shelby County.

