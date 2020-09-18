The Return comes to the square

SIDNEY — During this time, many have turned to their faith.

According to thereturn.org, “The Return is a movement, an appointed time, and a specific day set apart for one purpose – the return to God by coming before His presence in humility, in sincerity in prayer, and repentance.”

The Return will be Saturday, Sept. 26. on the National Mall in Washington D.C. Many will attend, but many will be unable. These people will be able to attend simultaneously in their cities, churches, or homes.

John Moeller has put together a group to bring the movement to the courtsquare in Sidney. People are invited to the courtsquare to take part in the revival on Saturday, Sept. 26 at 2 p.m.

“We ask any people to come and join us as we humble ourselves under the mighty hand of God and make “ An Appeal to Heaven “ for this great spiritual awakening and accompanying revival,” said Moeller.

Moeller felt called to bring The Return to Shelby County after going to the courthouse square three days a week for two months to pray for the country.

“God had been speaking to me through prayer time to make myself available to Him 24 / 7. He said when He calls, He wants me to say here I am Lord use me. In other words, be a spiritual minute man for Him without any excuses. Well within about three days, he made his first call to me,” said Moeller.

“He said he wanted me to go to the seat of power in Shelby County (courthouse square) and begin to pray three days a week for our nation. After doing that for two months without fail, I became aware of The Return event in Washington D.C. I thought about the idea of going to D.C. You also had the option of having one of those events in your hometown if you couldn’t make it to D.C.,” he said

“That is when the Lord spoke to me to organize The Return here in Sidney. He said that is why He had me in prayer for these last two months at the courthouse square. It was to prepare me for the local The Return in Sidney. I can say the churches and businesses in Sidney have been very cooperative and wonderful to work with. Praise god!” said Moeller.

The revival will be held on the north side of the Shelby County Courthouse square at 2 p.m. on Sept. 26.

“Also, we have local sponsors Agape Distribution (John Geissler) and CarStar Sidney (Corey Shreves),” said Moeller.

Anyone wanting more information can go to thereturnwebsite.org.

By Paula Frew for the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

