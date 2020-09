NORTH STAR — The produce stand located on the corner of state Route 705 and U.S. Routr 127 in North Star — St. Maria’s Community Farm — will be closing for the season on Sept. 26.

All proceeds and leftover produce each Saturday was given to St. Vincent Hotel in Dayton, which feeds approximately 1,000 meals a day to those less fortunate.

Organizers thank all who made the produce stand possible.