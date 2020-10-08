What is a Godly life?

I can’t in good conscience, say I know all there is to know about the Word of God, “Our Holy Bible.” However I do know much of what our creator considers sin. In our fleshly condition we like to make a list of what we consider sin and of course we seem to clean up as much sin as we can so it doesn’t appear on that list. For instance “significant other “ is that person we live with that we never made a legal connection called marriage. That is in the Bible as fornication…a sin. That’s just one of many; I think you can think of, if you really try.

I find the Bible is very clear on what is an abomination to God and I have no trouble understanding what is right and wrong as given in His Word. I’ve also come to understand that a godly life is a life of peace, rest, joy and full of blessings. What a Godly life is not is boring, dull, limited of joys, full of rules and regulations that tie our hands and heaerts to a selfish unloving God. God’s will is not compromising, not subject to ignoring but rather is Just, loving and for the good of all. Also those conditions that are hard for our fleshly human beings to achieve are achieved by God’s powerful strength, support, mercy, grace and forgiveness thru the birth, life and death of His son Jesus Christ we are saved!

The Bible has 1016 references to sin and the results of sin. You see God loves you and does not want you to perish. Luke 13:5 I tell you, nay, but except ye repent, ye shall all likewise perish. John 3:16 For God so lived the world, that he gave his lonely begotten Son, that whosoever believed in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. 2 Peter 3:9 The Lord is not slack concerning his promise, as some men count slackness; but is longsuffering to us-ward, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance.

God wants you to enjoy life. John 10:10 the thief cometh not, but for to steal, and to kill, and to destroy: I am come that they might have life, and that they might have is more abundantly. God wants you to be with Him for eternity not separated from Him for eternity. Isaiah 59:2 But your iniquities have separated between you and your God, and your sins have hid his face from you, that he will not hear. 1 Peter 5:8 Be sober, be vigilant, because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walks about, seeking whom he may devour. Numbers 32:23 but if ye will not do so, behold, ye have sinned against the Lord: and be sure your sin will find you out. Proverbs 6:16-20 These six things doth that Lord hate; yea, seven are an abomination unto him: A proud look, a lying tongue, and hands that shed innocent blood, An heart that devises wicked imaginations, feet that be swift in running to mischief, A false witness that speaks lies, and he that sows discord among brethren.

There is so much said about sin and hell because the Bible is a book that shows us The Beginning, the history, the prophets prophesies, the coming of Christ, the life of Christ , the death of Christ and what that all means to you and your eternal fate. The Bible tells you what you have to do to receive the free gifts He’s prepared for you. Sin may seem enjoyable for a time however the results will last much longer that you will like. A Godly life is the best of everything we can ever achieve but only through believing and giving ourselves over to our loving creator. Read the Word of God and learn the real list of sin and find out what God’s will for His children really is.

By Rodneyann Bensman Your pastor speaks

The writer is an evangelist, chaplain and member of Solid Rock Pentecostal Church of God, Sidney.

