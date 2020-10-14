Holiday craft show set

SIDNEY — The Ladies Willing Workers of Northtowne Church of God is hosting its annual Harvest Luncheon Craft/Vendor Show on Saturday, Oct,. 24, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the church, which is located at the corner of County road 25A (Wapakoneta Avenue) and arkwood Street.

Along with the Northtowne craft booth, the show will feature Avon, Bows by Misty, Camo Boys Crafts, Norwex, Kathy’s Collections, Thirty-One, Taking Care Products by Julie, Joyce Rogers Crafts, Color Street, Paparazzi, Scentsy, Zilis, and more.

Visit the luncheon area for gravy and biscuits, soups, salad, sandwiches, baked goods and beverages.

Admission is free.