Church tour set for Oct. 17-18

SIDNEY — The Sidney Bicentennial Committee will coordinate a Tour of Sidney Churches on Saturday, Oct. 17, and Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. Five locations are on the venue and will be open to visitors from 1 to 4 p.m. each afternoon, with church members to greet and provide information about the church. The churches are located inside the residential area of Sidney.

Faith in God was an important aspect of the first residents of Sidney and has been a constant that has formed Sidney’s growth and prosperity for 200 years. Currently there are 28 churches within the city of Sidney serving the residents of Sidney and Shelby County. COVID-19 has definitely changed the landscape from last year’s Church Tour for the Shelby County Bicentennial, as five churches have agreed to have their doors open to visitors. Please be respectful of each church’s COVID-19 requirements. Please have a mask and practice social distancing while visiting the churches.

While you visit churches, the first printing of “The Churches of Shelby County Past and Present” will be available for purchase. The book’s printing is part of the Sidney, Shelby County Bicentennial celebrations.

During the visit to Sidney and Shelby County during these two days make use of the mobile app “Discover Shelby County History” and learn more of Shelby County’s rich history. When in the app there is a tab that states “History Near Me,” which will provide locations nearby that have historical interest.