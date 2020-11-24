Church welcomes new pastor

SIDNEY — The congregation of the First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, have announced — that after a long search — God has answered their prayers for a new pastor.

Members and guests will welcome Pastor Kris Geise and her husband, Dan, into the church family on Sunday, Nov. 29, at 9 a.m. The public is invited to attend.

Geise is a life long Shelby County resident and a graduate of Fairlawn High School. She was a United Methodist Church secretary for 25 years until she answered God’s call in 2914 when she began pastoring at Houston Congregational Christian Church in Houston, Ohio, where she will continue her ministry as well as at the First Christian Church.

The Geises live in Fort Loramie. Between them they have five grown children and nine grandkids.

The church is located at 320 E. Russell Road in Sidney.