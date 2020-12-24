You are the light

How many times have you used a flashlight? What is the purpose of a flashlight?

The main purpose of a flashlight is to shine light in the darkness. Sometimes you use a flashlight to help you walk down a dark path. Sometimes you use a flashlight to make a room you’re working in brighter.

There are so many different types of flashlights. One may wonder; why, it’s just a flashlight?

It’s not just a flashlight. Each one has different features or additions that help it serve different purposes.

Sometimes you need a simple flashlight. Sometimes you need one with a hook so you can hang it. Sometimes you need one with a clamp so it can grab onto a something. Maybe you need one with a magnet.

John chapter 1 tells us that John came to light the way for the true light, Jesus. If you remember in the Old Testament when Moses got a glimpse at the glory of God, it was so bright, he couldn’t look at it. Jesus, coming as God in human form, had a light that we could see without being blinded.

As John was being a Messenger preparing the way for Jesus, he too became a light. A light that was reflecting the main source of light.

When we live a life following Christ, we too have a light shining. But just like those flashlights, we all have different features that preform different jobs.

For instance, God has called me to shine my light as a pastor. Maybe God has called you to shine you light as a police officer or factory worker. Maybe your supposed to shine your light at a school or a hospital. God uses all of us, where we are, to shine his light in this dark world.

When you live a life following God, the way you talk and act shines your light to those around you. Often times Christians are the only Bible non-believers will ever read. It’s our words and actions that lead them to Christ.

So, what kind of light are you? Are you a flashlight in need of new batteries or a recharge? Are you a flashlight that has a magnet on it? Are you a flashlight with a hook? Are you a flashlight with many different features?

Are you an old-school flashlight with a dim bulb? Are you a new and improved LED flashlight, shining bright even in the light?

We, as Christians, are supposed to be Jesus’ flashlights, shining His light in every situation. So, what kind of flashlight are you?

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/12/web1_LockardSamantha.jpg

By Capt. Samantha Lockard Your pastor speaks

The writer is a pastor and assistant corps officer with the Salvation Army Sidney/Shelby County.

The writer is a pastor and assistant corps officer with the Salvation Army Sidney/Shelby County.