Surviving Divorce class offered at St Joseph Wapakoneta

SIDNEY — Marriage is meant to last a lifetime. Most engaged couples approach their wedding day fully believing and intending this. Sadly, however, too many hearts and homes end up experiencing the pain of divorce.

Surviving Divorce was created to bring hope and healing to those who have experienced the pain and loneliness of a broken marriage. It is for the newly separated and divorced and those still struggling with issues many years later. It will help them find answers to their questions, restore hope, and begin authentic healing. Developed and hosted by Rose Sweet, Surviving Divorce features experts Dr. Ray Guarendi, Ph.D., the Rev. Donald Calloway, M.I.C., the Rev. Steve Porter, S.T.L., the Rev. Mitch Pacwa, S.J., and Christopher West. It also includes personal testimonies of men and women who have experienced the breakdown of their families. They courageously share their stories with heart, humor, and wisdom. As they witness to their pain and the healing power of Christ in their lives, participants will laugh, cry, and identify with their journeys from heartache to healing.

The Petersburg Parishes are offering this 12 week video series on Tuesday evenings, Feb. 2 through April 20 (6:30 to 8 p.m.) in the Adult Room of the St. Joseph Parish Life Center (attached to the church located at 101 W. Pearl St., Wapakoneta). Call 419-738-2115 to register. A $25 fee will cover the cost of the program materials.