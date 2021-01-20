The in-trodden path

“Ye have not passed this way here to fore.”

The Israelites were about to cross the river and enter the promised land.

The New Year adventure calls for a guide. The Lord’s presence is promised. We enter upon a path unknown. We would be filled with fear were it not for the promises of God. What a glorious privilege to be assured that God knows every step of the way and has made provision for us. If we could only get our leaders to come together and to put the past behind us. And all of us to stop bickering at each other.We could see something happen. How wonderful, as we stand at the beginning of this period of time to know that we have a captain and a guide who knows the way and has planned it all ahead for us And so we rest upon his promises. Here and now.

“If my people who are called by my name, humble themselves and pray and seek my face turn and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and forgive thier sin.”

And will heal their land.

Then I will hear from heaven.

We have not passed this way before, but he knows the way. Only follow! Let him guide and it will indeed be a Happy New Year. Those who know the Lord Jesus as their Savior can let go of the past and move ahead with assurance because Jesus provides forgiveness and hope. Having confessed their sin, “forgetting those things which are behind,” they can confidently face the future, “reaching forward to those things which are ahead.” Phil. 3:13. Never let a dark past cloud a bright future.

So only follow and let him guide and it will indeed be a Happy New Year!

By the Rev. Jack Chalk Your pastor speaks

The writer is the pastor at Hardin Methodist Church.

