First Taste of the Shrine set for April 17

MARIA STEIN – On Saturday, April 17, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., the Maria Stein Shrine will host the first Taste of the Shrine! The unique event will give attendees the opportunity to enjoy the historic beauty and charm of the Shrine while sampling some of the finest food and drink available in God’s country. Participating vendors include Do Good Restaurant, Grammie’s Goodies, Bella’s Italian Grille, Moeller Brew Barn, The Winery at Versailles and many more.

Presale passes are available for purchase now through April 10 at the Shrine or online at mariasteinshrine.org. By taking advantage of the $25 presale pass, you will receive 25 sample tickets that can be used to purchase items from the participating vendors. After April 10, sample tickets will be priced at 20 for $25.

In addition, there will be a $1,000 raffle drawing during the event at 7 p.m. Any Heritage Day Celebration tickets purchased between Aug. 1, 2020, and April 17, 2021, are entered into the drawing. Raffle tickets can also be purchased at the Shrine, online or by calling 419-925-4532.

The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal through opportunities for prayer and pilgrimage and inspiration from the lives of the saints. People from around the world visit the shrine to explore and enjoy this environment rich in holiness and history. The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Road in Maria Stein. For more event information, visit mariasteinshrine.org.