SIDNEY — The Northtowne Church of God will be having a guest speaker Sunday evening, April 11.

Pastor Derys Herrera from Santo Domingo, Cuba, will be preaching. Herrera is one of the most influential pastors in the nation of Cuba and is a dynamic speaker.

Northtowne Church of God is located at 2008 Wapakoneta, Ave. in Sidney, Ohio. For more information call 937-507-4000. Pastor Tim Bartee invites the community to join Herrera in the special service.