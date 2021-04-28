Local students to Host FCA Fields of Faith

NEW BREMEN —Students from New Bremen and other local schools will join one another on the football field on Sunday, May 2, 2021, to share their Christian faith with fellow students and community members during the Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ (FCA, www.fca.org) Fields of Faith event. The rapidly growing, interdenominational outreach event is held at hundreds of locations throughout the nation.

While many Christian rallies are anchored to an entertainer or professional speaker, FCA’s Fields of Faith is structured as a student-to-student ministry. Peers invite their own classmates and teammates to meet on their school’s athletic field to hear fellow students share their testimonies, challenge them to read the Bible and to come to faith in Jesus Christ.

This will be the 10th annual Fields of Faith event for District 8 FCA and the 1st Fields of Faith event at New Bremen Cardinal Field. In 2019, approximately 500 students and supporters attended Harmon Football Stadium in Wapakoneta, Ohio, and approximately 200 students and supporters attended the event in Findlay, Ohio.

Fields of Faith began with an idea from Jeff Martin, FCA’s executive director of ministry advancement, who longed to help today’s generation of students face spiritual battles and temptations.

“It’s amazing that Fields of Faith has grown to welcome nearly a quarter of a million people to athletic fields where they can pray and worship together,” Martin said. “We are so thankful for the students who feel passionate about sharing their faith with their fellow students so

they, too, can see how Christ can impact their lives. There’s no doubt that God is working through these young people and will continue to do so for years to come.”

In 2004, Martin’s vision became reality when 6,000 students gathered on school athletic fields throughout three states for the first Fields of Faith event. That was the beginning of what has become one of the most significant faith-related gathering of students in a single day.

While Fields of Faith has its roots with FCA leadership, the event is designed to include multiple national Christian organizations, local churches and ministries. A local leadership team will determine the program of each Fields of Faith event. This event was planned with students from New Bremen, Minster, Fort Loramie, and St. Marys local schools.

New Bremen’s Fields of Faith event will consist of interactive games to get to know students from surrounding schools, 6 student testimonies, prayer, and worship with City of Bright! Gates will be open at 2:30 p.m. for games and the main event will begin at 3 p.m. All ages are welcome to attend!

More information about the 2021 Fields of Faith event is available at FieldsofFaith.com. To learn more about the event in New Bremen, contact Steve Stroh at 419-305-1737 or sstroh@fca.org.