Mother’s Day tours at the Shrine set

MARIA STEIN – The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics will be hosting special Mother’s Day Tours on Sunday, May 9, at 1 and 3 p.m. Call the Shrine at 419-925-4532 to reserve a time.

These staff-guided tours will include an in-depth history of the Adoration & Relic Chapels. Additionally, the Heritage Museum, Gift Shop and Upper Room will be open from noon to 4 p.m. for guests to explore. Outside attractions including the Sacred Heart Grotto, Lourdes Grotto, Blessing Jesus and Statue Garden will also be beautiful places to visit if the weather permits.

The Shrine is open seven days a week as a place for visitors and pilgrims of all religious background to explore, meditate and relax in a peaceful environment. Guided tours are perfect for groups of any size looking to experience the rich religious history and cultural significance of this beautiful Ohio Historical site. It is handicap accessible and a meaningful destination for people of all ages.

The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal through opportunities for prayer and pilgrimage and inspiration from the lives of the saints. People from around the world visit the shrine to explore and enjoy this environment rich in holiness and history. The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Road in Maria Stein. For more event information, visit www.mariasteinshrine.org.