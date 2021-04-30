National Day of Prayer set for May 8

SIDNEY — Starting in 1775, the Continental Congress allocated a time for prayer asking for guidance on how to from a new country known today as the United States of America. Over the years, there have been numerous calls for a National Day of Prayer, including from President Abraham Lincoln in 1863. It was not until President Harry S. Truman proclaimed a National Day of Prayer to be observed on July 4, 1952, that the residents of the United States all bowed their heads on the same day at the same time to pray for our Country. In 1988, President Reagan amended the law and designated the first Thursday of May each year as the National Day of Prayer asking Americans to observe the day in each community in their own way. The National Day of Prayer is an opportunity for all Americans to join together and pray for their Nation, State and Community to help the United States of America to continue to be the Greatest Nation in the world.

The Shelby County National Day of Prayer committee invites the whole Shelby County community to join them on the east side of the Shelby County Courthouse square on the First Thursday in May, May 6, 2021, at noon to join every community in the Unities States to pray at the same time for our Nation.

In these uncertain times everyone needs to cross all barriers and pray in unison for the needs of the nation, state and Shelby County. This year, Pastor Linda Dulin-Moore will lead the Shelby County National Day of Prayer service. She will be joined by Shelby County residents Mollie Verdie, of Morgan’s Place Cemetery, who will be praying for family, Pastor Chad Wilson, Sidney First Church of the Nazarene, who will be praying for the church, Nicki New, Shreves Construction, who will be praying for the workplace, Jennifer Steinke, RN, IBCLC, Doula, CranioSacral Therapy, who will be praying for healthcare, Jeff Reese, principal of Jackson Center High School, who will be praying for education, Ethan Brown, Sidney Police Department, who will be praying for the military, Duane Gaier, Sidney Parks & Recreation director, who will be praying for the government, Cari Beth Noah, vocal director of Jackson Center School, who will be praying for art, media and Entertainment, and Chief Chad Hollinger, Sidney Fire Department, who will be praying for first responders. The Jackson Center High School choir will be participating in the program singing the “Star Spangled Banner,” “Keep your Lamps” and “We Won’t Stop Dreaming.”

The National Day of Pray Committee hopes that all residents of Shelby County will spend their lunch hour either by joining them on the Shelby County Courthouse lawn on Thursday May 6, 2021 from noon to 1 p.m. or by watching the program on the Shelby County Day of Prayer Facebook page.