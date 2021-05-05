Marian Pilgrimage coming to Botkins

BOTKINS — The Archdiocese of Cincinnati is celebrating it’s bicentennial on June 19, and will kick off the celebration with a 33-day Marian Pilgrimage. It is the longest Marian Pilgrimage in the United States, stopping at 36 parishes in every deanery in the Archdiocese. A statue of Our Lady of Fatima will be carried by the pilgrims on a platform as they travel on foot for over 300 miles over 33 days of the pilgrimage. The Petersburg Parishes of St Joseph Wapakoneta, Immaculate Conception Botkins, St Lawrence Rhine and St John Fryburg will host two days of the pilgrimage on May 17-18.

On Monday, May 17, the pilgrimage will travel from Russells Point to Immaculate Conception church in Botkins, arriving approximately 4 p.m. That evening parish members will pray a rosary with the pilgrims by the Mary statue that is outdoors on the south side of the church at 7 p.m.

On Tuesday, May 18, the pilgrimage will depart from the church approximately 9 a.m. and travel to St. Joseph church in Wapakoneta.

For more information about the pilgrimage go to www.mary2021.org and people can also watch a short video at Marian Pilgrimage – YouTube