We just celebrated Father’s Day this past Sunday and I would like to share with you my sermon for that special day. I Called it “A man after God’s own heart.” We know, of course, that the man being referred to was David. Two times in Scripture he is described in this fashion. Shouldn’t this also describe how we are to live our life? I can’t think of a better motto to be placed on my headstone than this…Here lies a man after God’s own heart. I can not think of a greater compliment, can you? What kind of man was David? Let’s look at a few things.

I. David loved the Word of God.

Psalm 119:97 “O how I love Thy law! It is my meditation all the day.” The book of Psalm was basically their song book of the day and David wrote many of those psalms. David realized how important God’s Word was to him! He also says in verse 11 of that same chapter, “Thy Word have I hid in my heart, that I might not sin against Thee.” David knew that the more he was in the Word of God, the closer to God he would become. It is also true for us today! The closer we get to God through His Word, the further away from the devil we will be.

II. David loved to pray.

Psalm 116:1,2 “I love the Lord, because He hath heard my voice and my supplications. Because He hath inclined His ear unto me, therefore will I call upon Him as long as I live.” He knew that God heard him when David prayed to Him. If you are a Christian you have that same assurance! Now remember, God answers our prayers on His time and schedule and sometimes the answers may be no or not now!! God does hear us. Jesus is also a good example of a person of prayer. In Luke 5:16 the Bible tells us that Jesus would often go away by Himself to pray. That is a great example for us. To get away from people, from distractions and just talk to our heavenly Father.

III. David loved to praise God.

Psalm 119:164 “Seven times a day do I praise Thee because of Your righteous judgments.” I’m sure that David wasn’t counting. “O, I wish I could grab my harp and sing a song of praise to God but I already did it seven times today.” I’m sure he just meant “Several times a day I’m praising God.” Don’t we have a lot that we could praise God for? We live in the best country in the world (Even though she is all messed up), If you have your health, isn’t that a true blessing? God tells us in Malachi “I will open the windows of heaven and pour out so much blessings that there isn’t enough room to receive them all.”

IV. David hated ever false way.

Psalm 119:104 “Through Your precepts I get understanding: therefore I hate every false way.” David knew that through God’s Word he could truly get an understanding of what God wanted in his life. We need to understand that the devil is real. He wants us to go to hell and be with him for eternity! Yet that is what God wants for us. To be with Him for eternity. So we need to know the Scriptures so that we can determine what is true and what is false. How can I know what is false if I never read the Word of God? Have you ever noticed that, for example, morality in the world has changed? What used to be sin years ago is now a sickness or a lifestyle? Not so with God. If it was a sin 2000 years ago, it is still a sin today. We need to hate, not the sinner, but the sin that they are caught up in.

Yes, David was a man after God’s own heart. Are you?

By Brent Wright Your pastor speaks

The writer is an evangelist with the North Broadway Church of Christ in Sidney.

