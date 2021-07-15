Fight, finish and keep the faith

American statesman Daniel Webster was asked, “What is the most sobering thought that ever entered your mind?” He quickly responded, “My personal accountability to God.” Webster realized he would one day stand before God and give an accounting for his life and actions. (And as it is appointed for men to die once, but after this the judgment.” Hebrews 9:27 NKJV)

Abraham Lincoln reminded citizens of America, “We have been the recipients of the choicest bounties of heaven.” To be born in a land of freedom and live in a nation found as “One Nation Under God” and by those who served the one true God of the Bible. Today we are in a great spiritual battle that threatens our country, our families, and our lives. I truly believe only God’s intervention will restore America to a moral nation of opportunity and freedom.

America’s Founding Fathers gave us documents such as the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, and the Bill of Rights, which brought law, government, social order, and morality to our Republic, the United States of America. The commonly accepted moral and social values originated in the Judeo-Christian principles found in the Old and New Testaments of the Word of God. Several of those principles include: Dignity of human life (protection to both born and unborn is the first principle of any civilized society); the traditional family (union of one man and one woman, Genesis 2:23-24); a national work ethic (an honest day’s work for an honest day’s pay, 2 Thessalonians 3:10); a right to God-centered education (fear of the Lord is the beginning of knowledge, Proverbs 1:7); and personal accountability to God (“And as it is appointed for men to die once, but after this the judgment,” Hebrews 9:27).

As followers of Christ Jesus, we are called to be “salt” and “light” to the world. We must accept that call/responsibility to put God first in our lives, in our homes, and in our local and national involvement. A clear and honorable pathway would be: Pray (2 Chronicles 7:14, “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land”); learn and understand the process locally and to the halls of Congress and the White House, and participate; and finally, persevere: the Lord taught us that when we put our hands to the plow of a righteous cause, we are not to look back, but persevere and prevail (Luke 9:62).

We need to bend our knees, humble our hearts, and pray! All the resources of our Almighty God and His Word are available. He is the sovereign King of the universe with all power and authority; yet, He is compassionate and ready to extend His love and mercy to us through His Son, our Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ (John 14:1-6). God wants to bless us, forgive our sins, and heal America!

Fight the good fight, finish the race, keep the faith, and receive the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will give us on that day (II Timothy 4:6-8). He Who testifies to these things says, “Surely I am coming quickly,” Revelation 22:20 NKJV.

The writer is the pastor at New Life Church.

